Before we can even think about the November midterm election – we need to get through the Florida primaries.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you want to skip the lines at the polls on the election day – you can vote by mail – or you can cast your ballot in person during the early voting period.

Florida is a closed-primary state – which means you can only vote for candidates in the party you’re registered with. If you’re not a registered Republican or Democrat – you can still vote in the primary – you just won’t see some races on your ballot.

If you’re voting Republican – your main candidates for governor are Ron DeSantis and Adam Putnam.

If you’re voting Democrat – you have five main candidates in the mix – Philip Levine, Gwen Graham, Andrew Gillum, Chris King and Jeff Greene.

And if you want to feel extra smart when you cast your ballot – you can learn more about the candidates and issues with the First Coast News online voter guide.

From there – the vote is up to you.

