Florida leaders react to presidential inauguration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Wednesday's historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris captured the attention of people across the United States of America and around the world.
That includes Florida's lawmakers and Jacksonville's local leaders.
Florida Congressman John Rutherford shared his well-wishes for outgoing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter, thanking them for "putting America and its citizens first and making America great again," before turning his words to President Biden and Vice President Harris: "Our prayers and wishes for success now go out to President Biden and Vice President Harris. God Bless America."
Here is a roundup of Rutherford and other local and state leaders' tweets and statements in response to Inauguration Day.