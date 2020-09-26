Florida leaders react to President Trump's Supreme Court nominee: Judge Amy Coney Barrett

At 48-years-old, Amy Coney Barrett would be among the youngest justices to assume a high-court seat and hence potentially one of the longest-serving.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It's official, President Donald Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At 48-years-old, Amy Coney Barrett would be among the youngest justices to assume a high-court seat and hence potentially one of the longest-serving.

Barrett's nomination could become a reckoning over abortion, an issue that has divided Americans for almost half a century. Liberals fear Barrett’s views as a Roman Catholic coupled with her devotion to an interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism could chip away at Roe v. Wade.

Barret honored the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while speaking at the nomination ceremony.

"Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me. The flag of the United States is still flying at half-staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to mark the end of a great American life," Barrett said.



"Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession, but she not only broke glass ceilings, she's smashed them. For that, she has won the admiration of women across the country and indeed all over the world.

Here's what leaders around Florida are saying about the president's pick:

Sen. Rick Scott: The Republican Senator congratulated Barrett on her nomination while commending the president on "another excellent choice."

Sen. Marco Rubio: Upon the news of Barrett's nomination, the Republican Senator's office released the following statement.

“Judge Barrett is a well-qualified, highly respected nominee, and that’s why the Senate previously confirmed her. She is also a person who is strong in her faith. Sadly, I expect my Democratic colleagues and the radical left to do all they can to assassinate her character and once again make an issue of her faith during her confirmation process. And in doing so, they will attempt to obstruct the Senate from fulfilling our constitutional duty of advice and consent. I believe Judge Barrett would make an excellent Supreme Court justice, and I look forward to once again supporting her nomination in the U.S. Senate.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody: The AG expressed her excitement of seeing another "working mother nominated to serve on the nation’s highest court." Moody also commended President Trump on his "phenomenal" pick.

Florida CFO, Jimmy Patronis: The state's chief financial officer has this to say about Judge Barrett's nomination.

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a highly respected jurist with the legal philosophy of Justice Scalia. She will defend our Constitutional rights and apply the law as it's written. Excellent nomination by President @realDonaldTrump #SCOTUS."

