Florida lawmakers pass bill banning 'woke' school lessons, workplace training

In the wake of debate over critical race theory, which isn't taught in Florida schools at any grade, Gov. DeSantis says this bill is about stopping indoctrination.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers approved a bill that bans school lessons or workplace training that could make participants feel discomfort or guilt.

It passed the Senate by a 24-15 vote.

HB 7 – known as the “Individual Freedom” bill – says it is discrimination to force anyone to take any teaching or training that makes them "feel guilt" based on their "race, color, sex or national origin." It now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk, where he's likely to sign it into law.

The bill bans any teachings or trainings that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels” someone to believe a particular race or sex is morally superior, or an individual can be inherently racist or sexist.

In wake of debate over what’s known as critical race theory, supporters, including DeSantis, say this bill is about stopping “woke” indoctrination and expanding protections from discrimination.

DeSantis proposed legislation called the Stop W.O.K.E. Act to address critical race theory back in December.

The Florida Education Association teachers union criticized the bill and recently passed HB 1557 — known as the "Parental Rights in Education" or the "Don't Say Gay" bill, according to critics – as "censorship" legislation that will "limit what schools can say and teach regarding our nation's history and regarding issues related to students who are part of or associated with the LGBTQ+ community."

“Educators love their students. We all want to make sure that every child can grow and thrive, regardless of race, background, ZIP code or ability,” Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said in a statement. “These bills mean some of our students will no longer feel safe and secure, or even seen, based on who they are.

"Both bills promote discrimination and censorship, and send the clearly un-American message to students that individuality is not valued, that everyone must conform to a single point of view.”

Critical race theory is defined by Meriam-Webster as “a group of concepts used for examining the relationship between race and the laws and legal institutions of a country and especially the United States.”