JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill headed to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk would raise the age minimum to buy tobacco across the state to 21.

“I think it’s great that it’s being consistent with the alcohol age and I think both of the things are kind of the same,” student Amber Underwood said.

A move seen across the country. Florida set to join 12 other states and some 450 municipalities with older age tobacco buying rules.

“So I think there’s a little bit more opposition to this one than on the surface, I think we would all say yes this is a great idea to increase the age but it’s going to be very interesting from a public policy perspective to actually study the results," Daniel Cronrath professor of Political Science at FSCJ said.

Tobacco 21, as it’s been dubbed in the statehouse, would apply to smoked, chewed or sniffed tobacco as well as e-cigs. It also means those between 18 and 20 violating the law would face a third-degree misdemeanor.

Research from the National Academy of Medicine indicates a change to 21 would prevent over 220,000 deaths linked to smoking.

Cronrath said with the expectation Governor DeSantis signs the bill into law, it’s a wait and see to feel the impact.

“The intent is a good one, I think it’s to keep folks from smoking, it’s to discourage smoking at the end of the day will it do that? We’ll see,” Cronrath said.

If the bill is signed by the governor, it could take effect in October.