BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Friday and has announced Gregory Tony as the new Broward County Sheriff.

Israel has come under heavy criticism for his agency's response to last February's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

DeSantis confirmed Israel's suspension at a news conference just before 5 p.m. at the headquarters of the Broward sheriff's office in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis has been under pressure to remove Israel. Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the shooting, was a member of DeSantis' transition team and said Tuesday that Israel should be suspended for failing to protect the students.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.