First Coast Voting Guide 2022 | What you need to know about elections in your area

It's officially election season across the First Coast, and depending on where you live, you could potentially be voting in quite a few races.

You may be voting for a new sheriff, judge, school board member or deciding to retain local incumbents.

The Primary Election is held 11 weeks before the General Election for purposes of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county or district office.

Important Dates:

Primary Election: Aug. 23, 2022

General Election: Nov. 8, 2022

Poll Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. *If you're in line at 7 p.m. you're legally allowed to cast your ballot. These hours may vary for early voting.

How can I register to vote?

Florida makes it fairly easy to register to vote online. You can do that here.

In Georgia, there is a similar process. You can find information here.

Florida Races

Federal Offices in Florida

Federal Offices United States Senator (1 seat)

A Democratic Party primary will determine which Democratic candidate will run in the state's general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Val Demings, Ricardo De La Fuente, Brian Rush, and William Sanchez are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Florida on Aug. 23, 2022.

Heading into the election, the incumbent is Marco Rubio (R), who was first elected in 2010.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Rubio.

United States Representative (All districts)

These races will vary depending on what district you live in.

To find your district, first click here.

Then, click here to find out whose running in the district you live in.

State Offices in Florida

Governor

Charlie Crist, Cadance Daniel, Nikki Fried, and Robert Willis are running in the Democratic primary election for Governor of Florida on Aug. 23, 2022. The winner will face off against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who is running for re-election.

Attorney General

Incumbent Ashley B. Moody is running in the general election for Attorney General of Florida on November 8, 2022.

Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis, and Daniel Uhlfelder are running in the Democratic primary for Attorney General of Florida on August 23, 2022.

Chief Financial Officer

Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis will face off against Democrat Adam Hattersley. There won't be a primary race.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Nikki Fried is leaving the Florida commissioner of agriculture seat to run for governor. Democratic primary candidates include Naomi Blemur, Jacques Rene Gaillot, Jr. and Ryan Morales. Republican primary candidates are James Shaw and Wilton Simpson.

Georgia Races

Federal Offices in Georgia

Federal Offices United States Senator (1 seat)

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D), Herschel Walker (R), and Chase Oliver (L) are running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. Georgia voters will elect one senator in the general election on November 8, 2022.

U.S. House of Representatives

The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Georgia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. Voters will elect 14 candidates to serve in the U.S. House, one from each of the state's 14 U.S. House districts. Click here for a list of candidates by district.

State Offices in Georgia

Governor

Incumbent Brian Kemp will be running against Stacey Abrams, Shane Hazel, Elbert Bartell, and President Boddie in the general election for Governor of Georgia on Nov. 8, 2022.

Stacey Abrams advanced from the Democratic primary for Governor of Georgia on May 24, 2022.

Shane Hazel is Libertarian, Elbert Bartell is an Independent and President Boddie is an Independent write-in.

Attorney General

Incumbent Chris Carr, Jen Jordan, and Martin Cowen are running in the general election for Attorney General of Georgia on November 8, 2022.

Georgia House of Representatives

The Georgia House of Representatives is one of 88 state legislative chambers holding elections in 2022. There are 99 chambers throughout the country. Click here for a full list of races broken down by district.

Other executive offices are up for election in Georgia in 2022:

County-by-County

Baker County

School Board, District 2 (non-partisan race)

Jack Baker Jr.

James M. Curry II

School Board, District 4 (non-partisan race)

Jody Anderson

Mandi Canaday

Diana L. Chance

Michele Hodges

Paul A. Scammacca

County Commission, District 2 (partisan race)

Jimmy Anderson, REP (incumbent)

Ricky Horne, REP

County Commission, District 4 (partisan race)

James G. Bennett, REP (incumbent)

Betty Sue Center

REP Eric Hair, REP

Baker County

Bradford County:

Locally, there are primary races for County Commissioner District 2, County Commissioner District 4, Circuit Judge for 8th Judicial Circuit - Group 12, School Board District 5, Starke City Commissioner District 1 and Starke City Commissioner District 5.

Click here for a sample ballot of races taking place in Bradford with their respective candidates.

Bradford County

Clay County:

There are two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4.

There are also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.

In addition, there are several Clay Soil and Water Conservation District Seat races and various CCD seats.

Clay County

Columbia County:

County Commission District 4

Everett Phillips

Toby Witt

School Board District 5

Zaccheus Paulk

Hunter Peeler

Elizabeth Porter

Candidates in the other Columbia County races are running unopposed.

Columbia County

Duval County:

Jacksonville Sheriff (special election)

LaKesha Burton

Wayne Clark

Tony Cummings

Ken Jefferson

T.K. Waters

Jacksonville City Council District 7 (special election)

Reggie Gaffney Jr.

Nahshon Nicks

Kim Pryor

Kimberly Scott

Charles Barr

Karen Goins

Duval Soil and Water Conservation District Group 3

Eugene Ford III

Demetris Harrison

Duval Soil and Water Conservation District Group 5

Ray Deacon Jr.

Bryson Kade Morgan

Duval County

Nassau County

County Commission District 2

Aaron Bell

A.M. "Hupp" Huppman

County Commission District 4

Thomas Ford

Alyson McCullough

George V. Spicer

Ocean Highway and Port Authority Member District 4

Nate Bell

Kyle Caswell

Ray E. Nelson

School Board Member District 1

Jamie Deonas

Shannon Hogue

Rick Pavelock

School Board Member District 3

David T. Dew

Curtis Gaus

Albert J. Wagner

Nassau County

Putnam County

Board of County Commission, District 2

Jeff Rawls

Leota Wilkinson

LaToya Anderson Robinson

Carol Ann Williams

Board of County Commission, District 4

Larry Harvey

Douglas C. Hays

Tom Williams

Ronald Burckhard

Putnam County School Board, District 4

Bud McInnis

Linda A. Wagner

Putnam County School Board, District 5

Phil Leary

Kevin Whitlow

Putnam County

St. Johns County

State Senator – District

Travis Hutson

Gerry Jame

State Representative – District 20

Luis Miguel

Sherri Lane

County Judge – Group 2

Alyssa Camper Shorstein

Casey L. Woolsey

County Commissioner – District 2

Sarah Arnold

Nelson “Davy” Cline

Johnny Coe Counts

Chuck Labanowski

LaShawnda L. Pinkney

County Commissioner – District 4

Jeremiah Blocker

Krista Keating-Joseph

School Board Member – District 1

Racheal M. Hand

Beverly Slough

Nancy Tray

School Board Member – District 3

Lauren Abell

Rita Baldwin

Jennifer Collins

Douglas Anthony Russo

School Board Member – District 4

Kelly Barrera

Yvonne Lockbaum

City of St. Augustine – Seat 3 - Mayor

Noah Douglas Kowieski

Tim Miscovich

Nancy Sikes-Kline

St. Johns County

Union County