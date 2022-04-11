Beyond the Ballot: Demings campaigns in hometown of Jacksonville, polls still favor Rubio

Val Demings sailed to victory in the state's Democratic Party primary and will now face off against incumbent Marco Rubio.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings is fired up and pushing voters in her hometown to get out and vote.

The former police chief weighed in on polarizing topics at a rally in Jacksonville Friday which included affordable housing, abortion and crime.

"Protecting people's rights is hard, protecting women's rights is hard," she said. "Protecting voting rights is hard."

She also mentioned how paramount it is in protecting what she calls the 'will of the people.' Democracy, in her words, "is at stake".

"Let the people vote," she exclaimed. "We can do something about it if we elect people to do something about it!"

Demings sailed to victory in the state's Democratic Party primary and will now face off against incumbent Marco Rubio (R), who was first elected in 2010.

Rubio is seeking a third six-year term in the Senate. From West Miami, he was a state representative and former speaker of the Florida House before making his initial run for Senate in 2010.

The latest polling average from RealClearPolitics shows Rubio with about a 6-point advantage over Demings, with polls conducted in September to October leaning toward the Republican incumbent.

Another poll by fivethirtyeight, an ABC News project, shows Rubio in a 7.6 point lead over Demings.