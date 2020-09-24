Fees, fines stand in way of regaining right to vote for ex-offenders

Amendment 4 passed in 2018, which lifted the ban on ex-felons voting. But the law created to implement the amendment specified all fines and case fees to be paid.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Floridians decided in 2018 to restore voting rights to those with felony convictions as long as they completed terms of their sentence.

But a legal battle over what that means has kept hundreds of thousands from casting a ballot.

“It’s like every one step forward there’s a roadblock that pushes you back,” Devin Coleman said.

He's been working for years to regain his right to vote. Coleman played a key role in Amendment 4 passing in 2018, which lifted the ban on ex-felons voting. But the law created to implement the amendment specified that all fines and case fees to be paid off before voting rights are restored — a roadblock for many of the nearly 775,000 ex-offenders who might otherwise be eligible to cast a ballot.

Coleman, who was convicted of burglary and theft as a 21-year-old college student, served his time in prison. Released in 2004, it wasn’t until this summer with help from Florida Rights Restoration Coalition that thousands of dollars of case fees were paid: making this his first eligible election since 2000.

"When I returned back from prison, I had a family member tell me to build my life and get everything back," Coleman said, "Being able to participate civically means I fulfill that promise.”

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has helped raise $16 million to help restore voting rights in Florida. There are also groups working with ex-offenders who believe that will help tens of thousands of them pay off fees and fines.

“I think we educate people on how to participate, enlighten people to our issues and how to talk about our issues,” Coleman said.