JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a last-ditch attempt to warn former City Councilmember Katrina Brown of the dangers of defending herself at trial, Magistrate Judge James Klindt offered an analogy.

“If your house was on fire – and I mean a major fire -- would you call 911, or would you get the garden hose out?”



Brown laughed out loud, but the judge pressed her to answer. “What would you do?” he asked again.

“Maybe I would get both” she replied.

In the end, that may be the best analogy for what lies ahead. The judge granted Brown’s surprise request to serve as her own attorney at her federal corruption trial in two weeks, but ordered her current team of lawyers to remain on standby in case she changes her mind.

Klindt spent the better part of two hours quizzing Brown about her knowledge of federal rules of evidence and criminal procedure. Brown answered capably, but it was clear there are large gaps in her legal knowledge.

Brown mentioned her debate skills, prior meetings with the sheriff and her experience drafting legislation as a City Councilmember.

“Do you realize you may not recognize any or all of the defenses that exist to the charges [against you]?” Klindt asked.

“Your honor, I understand the possibility that could possibly happen, but representing myself I believe I can I have kind of some things I wanted to explore as defenses in the case. And I will have the opportunity to call witnesses that will be able to support my defenses in the case.”

Klindt emphasized the complexity of the financial fraud charges against her – a case that includes 33 thousand pages of evidence.

The case is so dense, Klindt noted, her attorney asked the court to appoint an extra lawyer. Klindt said it was the only time in 33 years he recalled such a request being asked and granted by the court.

Klindt also pushed back on Brown's suggestion that she would seek extra time to prepare for trial, now that she planned to serve as her own attorney.

He noted a prior continuance approved by Magistrate Judge Patricia Barksdale in January was final. “She said, ‘six months means six months’ and the case would be going to trial in August … even if you change counsel.”

The trial is less than two weeks out – jury selection is set for Aug. 14 -- and Klindt pointed out witnesses have been subpoenaed, and a special set of jury summons has been mailed.

But Brown was adamant. “I just want the opportunity to present my side... I want to represent myself. I have a right to do that.”

Klindt granted her request, but told her attorneys they would remain on standby to answer questions or even to step in should Brown be unable or unwilling to move ahead. Attorney Richard Landes expressed some concern about having to take over at a moment’s notice.

“If this all were to go sideways …would we be required by court to immediately step in and take over?”

Klindt said, “I do think you have to be ready to step in.”

Brown faces 37 felony charges of conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering. If found guilty, she faces a maximum penalty of 720 years in prison and more than $12 million in fines.