Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum tweeted Tuesday that he has become a CNN political commentator.

"Thrilled to be joining @CNN as a political commentator," Gillum tweeted.

Gillum recently ran as the Democratic candidate for Florida governor against Republican Ron DeSantis, who won a highly contested and close election.

Gillum won endorsements from Bernie Sanders during Florida's gubernatorial primary. He recently met with Barack Obama and amid speculation about a 2020 bid for president.

In Tallahassee, Gillum is facing an ethics complaint concerning trips he made in 2016 to New York City and Costa Rica. State ethics officials have found probable cause that he violated Florida ethics laws by accepting gifts from lobbyists.