Establishment Republican faces off against Democrat civil rights attorney in race for Duval County Clerk of Court

With both candidates hitting hard, the usually-quiet race for Duval County Clerk of Court is anything but quiet this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The race for the position of clerk of court, a mostly administrative role, is not one to typically become heated. But in Duval County, it's taken a more intense tone as an establishment Republican faces off against a prominent Jacksonville Democratic civil rights attorney.

Jimmy Midyette, a Democrat who was heavily involved in expanding Jacksonville's "Human Rights Ordinance" to include sexual orientation and gender identity, is squaring off against local GOP establishment-backed Republican Jody Phillips.

"I am the only person in the race who's a lawyer, who has an intricate understanding of the court system," Midyette told First Coast News in an October interview.

First Coast News made multiple attempts to reach Phillips to no avail. Our news sharing partners at the Florida Times-Union also report the Phillips campaign has not returned their calls.

Since Phillips defeated former Jacksonville City Council President Scott Wilson in the local Republican primary for the seat, the match-up between Midyette and Phillips has turned contentious.

Midyette released a political ad that goes after Phillips for his ties to political consultants whose names have been brought up in the JEA investigation, including Tim Baker, Sam Mousa and the mayor's current Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes.

"I wanted to make sure people knew that the same cast and characters that have been around trying to sell JEA out from under us are the very same consultants and folks who are managing Jody's campaign," Midyette said.

During the Republican primary, the Times-Union reports Phillips went after Wilson by linking him to the efforts to privatize JEA, even though Wilson formed the council committee tasked with investigating the debacle.

Meanwhile, an ad put out by the Phillips campaign accuses Midyette of representing "wife beaters," wanting to defund the police and wanting taxpayers to pay for gender reassignment surgeries.

The clerk of court is not involved with crafting law.

"It was jarring to see that put out on the airwaves, and I'm from Jacksonville so my first thought wasn't really about myself, but it was about my parents and my grandparents and my friends, people who have known me for a long time and what they might think of something like that," Midyette said, denying the accusations and saying they were misrepresentations of the work he's done.

Midyette also criticized Phillips' attacks on his record in the LGBT community locally, calling the ad which states Midyette tried to "force taxpayers to pay for transgender surgery" a type of "dog-whistle."

"It's really disappointing to see people who want to be in a position of authority to go after those in our society who are at most target for discrimination and for harassment, and frankly for violence," he said.

According to his website, Phillips has been endorsed by a slew of local Republican legislators, along with current Duval County Clerk of Court Ronnie Fussell and the local police and firefighters unions.

Phillips currently serves under Fussell as the Chief Operating Officer at the courthouse.

While Phillips' campaign did not provide First Coast News with their candidate's plans for the position, Midyette said he hopes to create a way for people to pay off fines and fees associated with felony convictions and to restore weddings at the courthouse.