Eric Trump holds Jacksonville event for father's campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — President Donald Trump's second eldest son, Eric Trump, is hosting a campaign event for his father's presidential run Friday in Jacksonville.

The "Make America Great Again!" event is taking place at 11 a.m. at Semco Materials on the Northside. He is set to share the president's Make America Great Again agenda with people in attendance at the event, according to a news release from the Trump campaign.

Congressman John Rutherford also spoke at the event ahead of Trump's speech. He talked about policing, the 2nd Amendment, taxes and safety.

Trump spoke out against former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign, saying it is "incompetence ... this isn't the party of JFK. It's radical left."

Trump also said health care should not be socialized, and people should have private options.

You can watch Eric Trump's speech live below.

