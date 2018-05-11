TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With one day left before Election Day, more than 5 million voters have already cast ballots in the battleground state of Florida, and records show Democrats have the edge.

New statistics released Monday by the state Division of Elections show that nearly 2.7 million people have voted early, and nearly 2.4 million people have voted by mail.

Democrats have cast 2.06 million ballots. Republicans have cast 2.04 million. More than 948,000 voters with no party affiliation have also voted.

In Duval County, 164,683 voters had cast ballot through early voting. Of those, 62,791 were Republicans and 78,387 Democrats. Ballots already received by mail totaled 58,709, including 27,022 from Republicans and 23,427 from Democrats.

