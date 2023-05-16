Who's on the May 16 ballot in Jacksonville?

First Coast News has compiled a comprehensive list of all the candidates you might see on the ballot later this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Voters will return to the polls May 16 to vote for Jacksonville's next mayor, alongside several open City Council seats.

First Coast News has compiled a comprehensive list of all the candidates you might see on the ballot later this month.

You can vote on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find your precinct by clicking here.

General Election: May 16, 2023

Mayor

Daniel Davis REP

Donna Deegan DEM

Property Appraiser

Jason Fischer REP

Joyce Morgan DEM

City Council At-Large Group 5

Charles Garrison DEM

Chris Miller REP

City Council District 2

Lindsey Brock REP

Mike Gay REP

City Council District 7

Joseph Hogan REP

Jimmy Peluso DEM

City Council District 8

Reggie Gaffney Jr DEM

Tameka Gaines Holly DEM

City Council District 9

Tyrona Clark-Murray DEM

Mike Muldoon REP

City Council District 11

Raul Arias REP

Ramon Day DEM

City Council District 14

John Draper REP

Rahman Johnson DEM

Jacksonville Beach Referendum

Increase building height up to an additional 20 feet for the Latham Plaza Parking Lot Shall the Jacksonville Beach Charter be amended to allow the redevelopment of a City-owned property bounded by 1st Street North, 2nd Street North, Latham Plaza, and 111 Beach Boulevard, exempting the property from the 35 feet height limit, to allow a maximum building height of 55 feet for a mixed-use redevelopment with a parking structure?