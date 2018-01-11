The Voting Information Project has put together an online tool to locate your polling location.

As long as voters enter a registered address, the tool shows where to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Am I registered to vote?

Click or tap here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Note: Voter registration for the midterm election ended Oct. 9.

If you couldn't find your polling place using the tool above, polling places can also be found on your specific county’s supervisor of elections website.

Click or tap your county below (in alphabetical order):

In Florida:

In Georgia:

