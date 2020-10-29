Did your vote-by-mail ballot arrive damaged? Here's what to do to make sure your vote counts

Brenda Mosley was planning on voting by mail out of convenience. She's working from home & her kids are learning online, but her ballot arrived damaged.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Millions of people have cast their ballot before Nov. 3. Have you voted yet?

There are several details like the way you bubble in a candidate that have to be just right. So if you get a damaged vote-by-mail ballot, you can imagine the stress.

A Clay County voter got her vote-by-mail ballot on Monday and didn't know what to do. Two corners of the envelope were torn and brown markings on it look like burn marks.

Brenda Mosley requested a vote-by-mail ballot because she’s working at home and helping her kids do virtual school. It’s convenient, but she says her ballot was too damaged to use.

This is Mosley's first time voting.

A Clay County woman requested a vote-by-mail ballot, like many people did for this election. It came in the mail on Monday and looked like this. I spoke with Clay County Supervisor of Elections about what people can do if their #ballot shows up damaged. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/0uSwxgEw6A — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 29, 2020

“After I became a U.S. citizen, I took time to understand the system because where I came from it was a little bit different," she said. "But I thought it was imperative especially with this year with everything going on to let my voice be heard.”

“Unfortunately this is my first experience which is not good," Mosley said.

Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless says if there is simple tear, you can still use the ballot. He says you can either tape the tear with clear tape or fill it out and send it back as is. He says they have a process to fix it.

“Time to time, whether it is the postal equipment or whether your dog ate it, we can always tape that, reconstruct it, and duplicate it," Chambless explained.

They have a duplication team of two people from opposing parties who will duplicate your ballot exactly and present it to the canvassing board for approval.

He says the other options are surrendering your ballot at an early voting site and instead voting in person or going to your local Supervisor of Elections office and asking for a new ballot. He says it is too late to send your vote-by-mail ballot via USPS, so make sure you drop it off at a ballot box at early voting sites.