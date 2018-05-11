Mobile users, click here to watch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Jacksonville Monday, a day ahead of the Midterm Elections.
He will be speaking at the Bobcat of Jacksonville, 1182 Suemac Rd. at 8:30 a.m.
He will be joined by Sen. Marco Rubio who won re-election in Duval County by nearly 60,000 votes over Democrat Patrick Murphy in 2016.
First Coast News will be live streaming the event.
