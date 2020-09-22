Volunteer as a Duval poll worker this election, can earn up to $750 in Jacksonville Icemen goodies!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're looking to earn some extra cash before the holiday season, the Jacksonville Icemen is looking to recruit volunteer poll workers ahead of Election Day.
You should apply if you're:
- A U.S. citizen registered to vote in Duval
- Willing to work 14 hours on Election Day, starting at 6 a.m.
- Be willing to work at any precinct in Duval County
- Be able to speak, write and read in English
- Be comfortable working on the computer and maintaining a personal email
- Must have transportation
- Must attend a poll worker training course on either Oct. 12 or Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Volunteer poll workers will earn $225, but donate the money and the Jacksonville Icemen is offering the first 100 people the following benefits, valued up to $750:
- $150 Icemen merchandise card
- Ride on the Zamboni for you and one guest
- Two suite tickets for a game of your choice
- You and another watch a period in the Icemen Atlantic Self Storage Fan Penalty Box
