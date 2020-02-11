Two Duval County COVID-19 testing locations closing on Election Day

Organizers say the sites will reopen and resume normal hours of operation on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 testing will be suspended at two local senior centers due to Election Day efforts on Tuesday.

The locations that will be closing are Mandarin Senior Center located at 3848 Hartley Rd. and Leroy D. Clemons Senior Center at 55 N. Jackson Ave.

Organizers say the sites will reopen and resume normal hours of operation on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The day-long closures will make sufficient parking available to in-person voters.