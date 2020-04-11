Supervised voting helps Northeast Florida seniors cast their ballot

Seniors are not letting the pandemic stop them from making their voice heard.

Supervised voting is offered to hundreds of seniors in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. A Navy veteran living in an assisted living facility took advantage of supervised voting this year.

The pandemic has kept most senior assisted living facilities closed to protect residents, but the veteran still had a chance to make his voice heard.

David Nelson has lived at Dayspring Senior Living in Hilliard for 20 years.

“I’m not even going to stay up tonight and watch the election," Nelson said. "I go to bed and get my rest early at 78 years old and move from there."

The New England native says he got more involved in politics as he aged.

“Being my age, I’m more mature and just enjoy life, period, and what God has to offer,” Nelson said.

He and more than 70 others at the state-licensed assisted living facility participated in a supervised vote. Florida statute says a county’s supervisor of elections can send representatives from political parties to help seniors cast their ballot.

Once the vote is cast, residents can either mail the ballots themselves or the supervisor of elections office staff can pick them up. Typically, one person from each party can offer help with a supervisor to make sure everything is done right. The resident can also choose to vote on their own.

Doug Adkins, executive director of Dayspring Senior Living, says this can help people with physical disabilities who can still cast their ballot with some help.

“The constitutional need for residents to be able to participate in the election process is an absolute right and an absolute need," Adkins said. "The Help America Vote Act compels facilities to ensure we’re facilitating access to the ballot. You’ve got to be engaged actively in helping them access the ballot as part of your obligation."

Adkins said adjustments were made due to a shortage of poll workers brought on by the pandemic.

Supervised voting was provided to five homes and 125 voters in Nassau County, according to Supervisor of Elections Vikki Cannon.

In Duval County, more than 800 ballots were sent to 46 sites.

For Nelson, he says it’s important to exercise their freedom and express yourself at the ballot box.