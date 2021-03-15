Special election set for Tuesday for new Ware County sheriff

Since both candidates are running as Republican, anyone wishing to vote in the special election must request a Republican ballot.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Ware County will head to the polls for a special election Tuesday to select a new sheriff after the death of former Sheriff Randy Royal in January.

The candidates are Republican Carl James, deputy sheriff of Ware County, and Republican Chris Tatum, a retired law enforcement officer. Since both candidates are running as Republican, anyone wishing to vote in the special election must request a Republican ballot, the Ware County Board of Elections website says.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

The Ware County Sheriff's Office confirmed Royal's death to First Coast News on Jan. 13, 2021. His death was neither job-related nor related to COVID-19, according to Ware County Sheriff Lt. Ray.

Royal became the sheriff of Ware County in 2009, winning his third reelection in 2020.

On the Ware County Sheriff's Office website, Royal wrote the following message for his community:

"It is a distinct honor to serve the citizens of Ware County. I am exceptionally proud of the fine men and women of the Sheriff's Office who strive each day to keep the peace. They risk their lives each day to ensure the safety of our community.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation and deepest gratitude for the privilege to serve as Sheriff of Ware County. It is my belief that the Sheriff's Office should be operated with a common sense approach to the needs of its citizens.