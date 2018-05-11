JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis made a stop in Jacksonville Monday morning, a day ahead of the Midterm Elections.

He spoke at the Bobcat of Jacksonville, 1182 Suemac Rd. at 8:30 a.m. in an effort to garner last-minute votes.

He was joined by Sen. Marco Rubio who won re-election in Duval County by nearly 60,000 votes over Democrat Patrick Murphy in 2016.

Watch the rally below:

