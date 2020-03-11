Presidential election stress: ways to cope with anxiety

Stress is mounting for some voters and businesses as we near election day.

ATLANTA — We'll soon find out who will be president for the next four years, but some voters say they're worried. They wonder if their vote will count, what will happen if their candidate isn't elected, and they're scared to have hope.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans said the presidential election is a major source of stress, according to the American Psychological Association.

Mental health expert and licensed psychotherapist Ashley Bryant said the best ways to cope with stress are to limit television and social media time, practice being present, plan a mental health day, and stop asking "what if?".

“I’ve seen several people that are very anxious about the election and I try to get to them to focus on the right here and the right now because we’re focusing on what if that happens, what if this happens and we get in this spiral. So, I encourage people to focus on what’s happening right now," said Bryant.

Some of that nervous energy seems to have trickled down to retail with area businesses boarding up ahead of election day. Both Ross Dress for Less and Michaels Arts and Craft Store at Buckhead Crossing had their windows boarded up on Monday.

Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation has been preparing businesses for potential post-election disorder by holding online training sessions to teach businesses how to de-escalate conflicts.

Atlanta-based retail giant Home Depot also weighed in regarding such precautions, saying in part:

“We're always evaluating the security needs of all our locations and actively plan for many situations, including the political environment. We can't share specifics, as that would be counterproductive to our efforts, but our teams are very focused on the safety of our associates and customers.”