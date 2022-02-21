Polson, Howland make final push for Tuesday's at-large city council election

An estimated 16.5% of registered voters are expected to cast a ballot, one vote could decide who takes the seat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Voting locations across Duval County are gearing up for Tuesday's Jacksonville City Council runoff election.

Two names will be on the ballot and one vote could be the difference in what has already been a close race.

Either Democrat Tracye Polson or Republican Nick Howland will take the at-large city council seat left vacant after the death of Tommy Hazouri. Both candidates have public safety at the top of their agendas.

Nick Howland and his team were preparing for door-knocking and calling voters on Monday. Supporting first responders is just one of Howland’s goals.

“My candidacy is all about support for public safety, support for jobs and moving Jacksonville forwards," Howland said. "Our city is growing. We need to ensure it’s going in the right way."

Tracy Polson and her team were out knocking on doors around Edward Waters University. A former friend of Hazouri, Polson is set on continuing his legacy.

“Tommy was known for solving problems working with both Republicans and Democrats," Polson said. "So we need a leader, someone who is going to solve problems for the people of this city."

Elections supervisors Mike Hogan says over 77,000 ballots have been received so far during early voting, a turnout of 11%.

When it’s all over, only 16.5% of registered voters are expected to come. Both candidates are encouraging voters to get to the polls.

“Yeah, this is a tight race, every vote will matter tomorrow. We need everyone to come out and vote," Howland said.