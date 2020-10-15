Georgians would trust Biden more on pandemic response, strongly support state mask mandate: 11Alive Poll

Here are the results.

ATLANTA — The pandemic is definitely top of mind for anyone headed to the polls.

In 11Alive's exclusive SurveyUSA poll, we asked Georgia voters who they trust more to handle the coronavirus.

According to the results, more respondents would trust Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to handle the pandemic, although just barely.

SurveyUSA interviewed 900 adults statewide Oct. 8 through Oct. 12. Of the adults, 793 are registered to vote in Georgia.

Below is the breakdown of the results:

Who do you trust more to handle the Coronavirus?

* Former Vice President Joe Biden - 43%

* President Trump - 41%

* Not sure - 16%

In the polling, the majority of respondants - 35% - said they "strongly disapprove" of the way President Trump has responded to the coronavirus pandemic. That's compared to the 25% who said they "strongly approve." Eight percent said they were "unsure."

Mask mandates have been hotly debated when it comes to trying to curb the spread of the virus. Here in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly declined issuing a statewide mask mandate, saying Georgians shouldn't need to be told to wear a mask in order to do the right thing. He has instead encouraged Georgians to wear one, while allowing local municipalities to set their own limited mandates - a reversal of an earlier ban on cities taking that action.

However, results from 11Alive's poll question on whether respondents would support a mandate show that they overwhelmingly do support one:

Should wearing masks in all indoor public places in Georgia be mandatory? Or not mandatory?

* Support - 66 %

* Against - 26%

* Not sure - 8%

Respondents were also asked about whether they were concerned if they, personally, would get coronavirurs, whether they would get a vaccine, and whether they believed the worst of the pandemic was still to come. Here's how they responded to each question:

How concerned are you that you, personally, will get the Coronavirus?

* Extremely Concerned - 28%

* Concerned - 36%

* Not Concerned - 21%

* Extremely NOT Concerned - 9%

*Not Sure - 6%

If a Coronavirus vaccine is developed and becomes available, how likely would you be to get the vaccination?

* 100% Certain To Get - 23%

* Very Likely - 16%

* Somewhat Likely - 17%

* Not Very Likely - 13%

* Not At All Likely - 6%

* 100% Certain To NOT Get - 15%

* Not Sure - 10%

Just your best guess ...Is the worst of fallout from the Coronavirus still ahead? Or behind us?

* Still Ahead - 48%

* Behind Us - 29%

* Not Sure - 23%