Nearly 100,000 voters expected on Election Day in Duval County

The supervisor of elections has a few tips to make sure voters can avoid as many headaches as possible on the big day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 200 precincts will be buzzing Tuesday for the primary elections from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Early Voting closed Sunday afternoon, which means the Duval County Elections Office will switch the focus to Tuesday.

"I've lived here for 19 days," said Duval County Supervisor of Election Mike Hogan. "It's crazy."

For three weeks, Hogan has had to eat, sleep and breathe all things elections.

The last fourteen days of which was spent managing early voting and mail-in ballots.

"We already got 99,000 that have voted by mail or have voted early," said Hogan. "That's right on our projection of about 30% turn-out."

Hogan says the office actually projects more people will vote early or mail in than will come out on election day itself.

Still, the election office is expecting 94,000 folks to make their way to the polls on Tuesday.

Early voting can be done at any of the 20 precincts open for two weeks, but that changes on Election Day.

"If you don't go to your precinct, you can't vote," said Hogan. "You can vote a provisional ballot, but you need to be in your precinct on Election Day."

That precinct should be listed on sample ballots that were sent through the mail.

It can also be found online by clicking "where do I vote" on the election office website.

Duval had 199 precincts during the last election, but that number is down to 186 - meaning there is a chance some voters will find themselves at a new spot Tuesday.

Once at the right precinct, 12 different forms of ID are accepted, but one is preferred.

"We really love the Florida driver's license," said Hogan. "All we have to do is swipe it in the machine. It's quick."

Hogan's other tip - make sure the ballot counter says "your ballot has been counted" before walking away just to ensure there aren't any issues.

Voters will see a wave of new technology at the polls - new marking machines and tablets.

The tablets will allow poll workers to go up and down the lines checking to make sure voters are at the right precinct...before they get to the front of the line.