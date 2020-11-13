x
NBC News projects Biden as apparent winner in Georgia, Trump to win North Carolina

Biden is projected to win the election after surpassing 270 electoral college votes on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Credit: AP Photo, file
In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — NBC News is projecting President Donald Trump to win North Carolina with 50 percent of the votes, compared to Joe Biden's 48.6 percent with 99 percent of the votes in.

NBC News reports Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, securing 49.5 percent of the votes to Trump's 49.2 percent, with 99 percent of the votes in.

The projection comes as Georgia has begun a historic audit, counting nearly 5 million ballots by hand. It's the largest audit in U.S. history to be counted by hand.

By NBC News' count, Biden has secured 306 electoral votes, while Trump has 232.

Former Vice President Biden became the projected winner of the presidential election on Saturday, Nov. 9. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first Black and Indian woman to be a Vice President-elect of the United States.

