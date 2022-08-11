Nassau County Election Results | 2022 Midterm

Here are real-time election results for Nassau County, Florida. This page updates every 2 minutes. Hit refresh for updated results.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday.

While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.

All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election. There also are gubernatorial elections being held in 36 states and 3 territories.