More people vote in person Jan. 5 for Senate runoffs than Nov. 3 election in Glynn County

According to the Glynn County supervisor of elections, close to 60% of voters came to the polls Jan. 5.

At the stroke of 7 p.m. Tuesday, polls across Georgia closed. Close to 60% of voters showed up at the polls Tuesday in Glynn County before the doors closed at the precincts.

According to Glynn County Supervisor of Elections Christopher Channell, more people came to vote at the polls on Jan. 5 for the senate runoff races in Glynn than on Nov. 3.

He said this is most likely because not as many people voted early or by absentee in the senate runoffs compared to the November elections.

Around 9 p.m., all 20 precincts in Glynn County reported results. Republican David Perdue led Democrat Jon Ossoff with 62.69% of the vote compared to Ossoff's 37.31%, a margin of 37,383 votes.

Republican Kelly Loeffler led Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock with 62.65% of the vote compared to Warnock's 37.35%, a margin of 37,359 votes.

Trump won the S. Georgia county by 9,737 votes. Tonight Perdue won it by 9,487 and Loeffler won it by 9,455. https://t.co/XX5txV6tc0 — Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) January 6, 2021

Many voters Tuesday night said they trust the election process.

"Everything went smooth," voter Rufus Baugh said. "I handled my own ballot. I trust it. I trust it, especially in Brunswick. We don’t tend to have too much foolishness here in Brunswick."

The majority of voters I talked to, like Rufus Baugh, said they trust the election process and are excited to be a part of history today @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lkhqFVMwjT — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 6, 2021

Many voters also said they were honored to be a part of the historic Senate runoffs.

"It’s awesome," voter Titania Cook said. "For one, I’m thankful that I am able to come out and vote because a lot of people are not, so it’s very important to be able to execute that right to vote."

"My faith is strong that the people who are running the polls, the people who are counting the ballots are doing the right thing," Cook added.

"I feel really good," voter Mia Green said. "I'm 20-years-old, so I'm really proud to be able to say that I voted, so I'm just really proud."

Green said she was a little hesitant to completely trust the election process, but wanted to do her part.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm not going to say that I trust it 100 percent, but all I can do is do my part and leave it up them," Green said. "As long as I came out here and voted as people are encouraging us to do, then I'm proud."

Baugh, Cook and Green's votes, along with ballots from all 20 precincts in the county, were brought to the board of elections, escorted by sheriff's deputies.

First ballots from a Glynn County #Georiga precinct dropped off at Board of Elections. Ballots escorted by sheriff’s office deputy to ensure accountability and keep integrity of election, deputy and supervisor of elections tells me @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/sFWw970mmU — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 6, 2021

"It provides that extra layer of security that the ballots are being escorted back, that they’re going immediately from the precinct to here and are checked in the door," Channell said. "So, nobody can tamper with the ballots. Nobody can switch them out. It’s just an added security and a little bit of safety if something happens between here and there."

According to Channell, deputies escorting poll workers to the board of elections to drop off ballots is not unique to this election. He said this has happened in previous elections as well to ensure accountability.

Channell said everything across the county went smoothly, and voters can trust the process.

”It is safe and secure that the results that we are reporting are the results that the voters did today and that’s what they need to understand that," Channell explained.

"It went smoothly from beginning to end. We had very little concerns at any of the polling locations. We didn’t have lines," Channell said. "I appreciate the poll workers for the job that they did because we’re still dealing with the COVID situation, and they did a great job dealing with that."

With all eyes on Georgia, Channell said this election day was just another day at work.

“It’s just our job and it’s what we have to do and we just had to do another election most other states didn’t have to do," Channell said.

Anyone who cast a provisional ballot has until Friday to clear that ballot. Channell said he does not expect those votes to be enough to change the results of the elections in Glynn County.