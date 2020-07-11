Military, provisional ballots trickle into Camden County elections office

Camden County, like many across Georgia continue counting ballots well after Election Day.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The presidential race has been a nailbiter in Georgia as the political pendulum swung from right to left to just about dead even.

The state now plans to undertake a recount – and election officials are asking the public to trust the process as they make sure every vote is counted.

This is Camden County Elections Supervisor Shannon Nettles’ first presidential election in office. She didn’t expect things to be like this.

“It was a little bit crazier than I expected but all good, great voter turnout which is what we wanted,” Nettles said.

This election with 68 percent turnout in Camden County is the highest it has seen in a long time, Nettles says.

Her office counted 10 military ballots, which had to be postmarked for Nov. 3 and sent to elections offices by Friday.

Ten provisional ballots were also reviewed.

“Please just be patient. I know it is taking longer than we thought but we are getting our numbers soon,” Nettles said.

Dr. Mandi Bailey, a political science professor at Valdosta State University, says the red vote in rural counties may be outweighed by the blue votes in suburban counties in Georgia.

She says part of that is due to Democrats working hard to secure minority votes.

“They're certainly driving some of what's going on in the suburbs in a way we haven't seen in the past. Right? It used to be that we would look to the suburbs as, you know, this is a white vote, that's not necessarily the case in Georgia anymore,” Bailey said.

As races come down to the wire, elections offices are preparing for a recount.

Nettles has one message to the community.

“Thank an election poll worker, be patient and make sure you get out and vote in runoffs,” Nettles said.