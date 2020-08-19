Michelle Cook to become new Clay County sheriff after write-in candidate drops out of November race

Francis Bourrie withdrew from the race just hours after Cook's primary defeat of suspended Sheriff Darryl Daniels who is facing charges.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The write-in candidate who was running for Clay County Sheriff officially withdrew from the race Wednesday, making candidate Michelle Cook the new Clay sheriff, according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections website.

The site showed that Republican Francis Bourrie withdrew from the field of candidates vying for the sheriff's role this November. Clay's Supervisor of Elections, Chris H. Chambless, confirmed he received Bourrie's withdrawal around 11:47 a.m.

During Tuesday's primary election, Bourrie was scheduled to face Cook, the former Atlantic Beach police chief, who defeated a field of Republican candidates, including incumbent and suspended Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Due to Bourrie's withdrawal, Cook will officially become the new sheriff.

Cook has a 28-year career in law enforcement with both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach police. She is a native of Green Cove Springs.

Cook's previous roles have included head of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Department of Patrol and Enforcement, director Personnel and Professional Standards, chief of patrol, assistant chief of narcotics and vice, and SWAT intelligence commander before transitioning to the city of Atlantic Beach in 2017, according to her bio.