Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat.

Including his current term, Carlucci has served for three terms on the City Council. His first term was from 1987 to 1994 and his second was from 1999 to 2003. From 2001 to 2002, he was council president.

This will be Carlucci's second consecutive term this time around. That means he cannot run again at the conclusion of his next term -- at least not right away.

City Council is currently debating a rule that would prevent serving more than two terms at all. If this rule passes, this will certainly be Carlucci's last term.