Long lines not seen, but election officials still expect good voter turnout in Southeast Georgia

Supervisors of Elections in Ware and Camden Counties expect decent voter turnout for a runoff election. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Local party leaders in Camden County say about 30 percent of registered voters voted early in the runoff election. On the day of the election, voters trickled to the precincts.

Some polling places were busier than others. Camden County Supervisor of Elections Shannon Nettles says more than 1,100 people voted before 9 am.

Despite the fact there have not been long lines wrapped around the precincts, Nettles and Ware County, SOE Carlos Nelson is expecting a solid turnout.

Local races are also on the ballot next to the highly anticipated Senate runoff races. People are campaigning for votes until the polls close.

“Here there’s never been a line since 7 o'clock," said Allan Giese, who is campaigning. "I measure the time that people go in. About five minutes, no more than 10, for someone going in and voting.”

A steady flow of voters are showing up at the polls in Camden County, GA @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/tSHp8CYQvT — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 5, 2021

Candidate Cody Smith is also campaigning outside the precincts. He thinks the Senate race will help with local races, like City Council, that are also on the ballot.

“I’m glad that they were able to have (the runoff) during the national election as well because you get a lot more voter turnout," Smith said. "Before it was going to be on December 1.”

Nettles and Nelson expect the results for local elections to be ready by 9:30 or 10 p.m. on Tuesday. As for the Senate races, they say it could be days before the final results are in.

Down the road in Ware County, the elections office began counting absentee ballots yesterday posting the process on Facebook Live.

“Well I want to make people in Ware County proud of their election office because I want to be transparent," Nelson said.

He says several thousand people voted early or by absentee in Ware County, but it is down from the general election.