Latest Lin Wood election lawsuit, which sought to halt Senate runoffs, dismissed in federal court

District Judge Timothy Batten ruled Wood lacked standing, the Georgia Secretary of State said.

ATLANTA — The latest election lawsuit lodged by attorney Lin Wood, which had sought to halt the Georgia Senate runoffs, has been dismissed.

It is another in a string of court defeats for Wood, who has previously sought in other suits to overturn Georgia's election results in favor of President Donald Trump.

According to a copy of the order to dismiss, Judge Timothy Batten in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled Wood lacked standing.

The lawsuit had targeted elements of the Senate voting runoff process that had largely already been upheld with the dismissal of suits in other federal cases.

It recycled the claim a consent decree over signature matching that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Democratic groups agreed to earlier this year was unconstitutional, a claim which had already been explicitly rejected by the Northern Georgia district court when a previous Wood suit was dismissed.

It also targeted drop boxes and advance processing of absentee ballots by counties, policies that were upheld when a separate suit brought by Republicans was dismissed in the Southern Georgia district court.

As a fourth matter, it had claimed the use of Dominion voting machines is unconstitutional, citing recycled reports and exhibits from the dismissed "Kraken" lawsuit, which has alleged a wide-ranging conspiracy to fraudulently rig the election for Joe Biden. A form of that suit has been brought in numerous federal and state courts by the pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and has routinely been rejected.

Judge Batten wrote that claim was "astonishingly speculative," one of a number of instances in which the judge noted Wood's arguments were largely based on speculation.