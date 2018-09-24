JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In a new poll released by the University of North Florida, when it comes to the race for Florida governor, Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum has a slight edge over Republican runner Ron DeSantis.

The poll, comprised of likely Florida voters, shows that 47 percent plan to vote for Gillum in November, while DeSantis has 43 percent of the vote, according to the Public Opinion Research Lab that conducted the poll.

When it comes to the U.S. Senate race, both Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, and current Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, are tied for the seat at 45 percent.

“It’s still early in the election season and even though Gillum has a small lead, a lot can happen in the next six weeks. Nelson and Scott are currently tied, but one bit of hope for Nelson is that more Democrats are unsure who they will vote for and partisans will come home in November,” said Dr. Michael Binder, faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at UNF.

The poll also found that respondents are passionate about restoring felon voters' rights. Seventy-one percent of likely voters said they would vote for the proposition that would restore the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions while 21 percent said they would vote "no."

© 2018 WTLV