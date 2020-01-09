Jacksonville Jaguars: 'It's time to get in the game' and register to vote

The Jaguars released a call-to-action for fans to register to vote, with a PSA featuring quarterback Gardner Minshew, saying "It's time to get in the game."

The Jags released a social media PSA Tuesday featuring coaches and players such as quarterback Gardner Minshew II saying "Make your voice heard by exercising your right to vote this November."

The video points viewers to a voter registration page on the Jags website, which has several resources including how to register to vote in both Florida and Georgia.

"The ballot is your chance to make a difference," the video says. "It's your opportunity to make a play. So get off the sidelines, visit Jaguars.com/vote to get registered."

The voter registration page also breaks down key dates to remember, including:

September 22, 2020 – National Voter Registration Day

October 5, 2020 – Deadline to register to vote in the General Election*

October 24, 2020 – Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots for General Election*

October 19 – November 1, 2020 – Early voting period for General Election*

November 3, 2020 – General Election (and deadline for receipt of vote-by-mail ballots is 7 p.m.)

*In Florida

The voter registration links provided are broken down county-by-county for most Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties in our area.

We are making an organization-wide commitment to encourage fans to “Get in the Game” and vote.



Read More: https://t.co/dKAU59CnsK pic.twitter.com/Jr6wqhR1Ug — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 1, 2020

The page also provides general election resources, such as links to Vote 411, Ballotpedia and Rise to Vote.