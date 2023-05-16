Live Updates: Duval County Election results

The following are up-to-date election results from Duval County's May 16, 2023 election. This page automatically updates every two minutes. Polls close at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Election Day is Tuesday and voters will return to the polls to vote for Jacksonville's next mayor, alongside several open City Council seats.

In this election, Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan will go head-to-head in a runoff for the next mayor of Jacksonville.

You can vote on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your precinct by clicking here.

Live elections results will show below:

Mayor

Daniel Davis REP

Donna Deegan DEM

Property Appraiser

Jason Fischer REP

Joyce Morgan DEM

City Council At-Large Group 5

Charles Garrison DEM

Chris Miller REP

City Council District 2

Lindsey Brock REP

Mike Gay REP

City Council District 7

Joseph Hogan REP

Jimmy Peluso DEM

City Council District 8

Reggie Gaffney Jr DEM

Tameka Gaines Holly DEM

City Council District 9

Tyrona Clark-Murray DEM

Mike Muldoon REP

City Council District 11

Raul Arias REP

Ramon Day DEM

City Council District 14

John Draper REP

Rahman Johnson DEM

Jacksonville Beach Referendum