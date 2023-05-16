Live Updates: Duval County Election results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Election Day is Tuesday and voters will return to the polls to vote for Jacksonville's next mayor, alongside several open City Council seats.
In this election, Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan will go head-to-head in a runoff for the next mayor of Jacksonville.
You can vote on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your precinct by clicking here.
Live elections results will show below:
Mayor
- Daniel Davis REP
- Donna Deegan DEM
Property Appraiser
- Jason Fischer REP
- Joyce Morgan DEM
City Council At-Large Group 5
- Charles Garrison DEM
- Chris Miller REP
City Council District 2
- Lindsey Brock REP
- Mike Gay REP
City Council District 7
- Joseph Hogan REP
- Jimmy Peluso DEM
City Council District 8
- Reggie Gaffney Jr DEM
- Tameka Gaines Holly DEM
City Council District 9
- Tyrona Clark-Murray DEM
- Mike Muldoon REP
City Council District 11
- Raul Arias REP
- Ramon Day DEM
City Council District 14
- John Draper REP
- Rahman Johnson DEM
Jacksonville Beach Referendum
Increase building height up to an additional 20 feet for the Latham Plaza Parking Lot Shall the Jacksonville Beach Charter be amended to allow the redevelopment of a City-owned property bounded by 1st Street North, 2nd Street North, Latham Plaza, and 111 Beach Boulevard, exempting the property from the 35 feet height limit, to allow a maximum building height of 55 feet for a mixed-use redevelopment with a parking structure?