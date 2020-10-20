Jacksonville city council president endorses Biden for president

Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri formally endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket Tuesday, saying the two will "have Duval residents' backs."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville city council president is endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the United States.

You can read Hazouri's full endorsement statement below:

“As in-person voting starts in Duval County for the most important election of our lifetimes, I’m incredibly excited and honored to endorse Joe and Kamala, and I would be remiss if I did not. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will have Duval residents’ backs, fighting for issues like health care, quality education for all, bringing back the economy for Main Street instead of Wall Street, and facing the coronavirus pandemic with a plan to build our nation back better from the devastation Trump’s mismanagement has caused.

“Duval County is a swing county in a swing state, and we will make the difference for Joe and Kamala. We can decide whether we have a President who fights for us, or a President who fights for himself -- the choice could not be more clear. Make a plan to vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, because we in Duval have the potential to define the future for our country, our state, and our children. Now is the time, now is the opportunity, because tomorrow is too late.”

Hazouri, who has served as state legislator, mayor and school board member, was sworn in virtually as city council president in June in the city's first virtual swearing-in ceremony.