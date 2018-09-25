Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day! With Election Day just six weeks away, it is important that you register to vote.

If you still haven't registered, you have until October 9 to do so.

There are several ways you can register to vote:

1) You can go to the Tax Collector's office

2) You can go to the Supervisor of Election's Office

3) You can register to vote online

If you want to go online to register:

Click here if you're a Florida resident.

Click here if you're a Georgia resident.

