'It really blows my mind... people think it's an attack on America:' Protestors who were kicked out of President Trump's Jacksonville rally speak out

The group said they were there to protest the president and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Before Air Force One touched down in Jacksonville Thursday, a group of people at President Donald Trump's rally were escorted out, as the crowd booed and chanted "USA."

"It was a very powerful moment because during this time, I do feel down about myself because of everybody who has been dying because of police brutality, but when I protest, I do feel way more confident in my skin," Sierra Guest, one of the protestors who was kicked out, said.

Guest and her friends Hope Cook and Brooke Sellers were in the group escorted out.

A few people are escorted out of @POTUS rally. Some are wearing Black Lives Matter shirts and hold fists in air as they walk out. Crowd boos them. It’s not clear why they were escorted out @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5uDnbMf4Cl — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) September 24, 2020

”It really blows my mind how we can say something so simple as human lives deserve to live and people think it’s an attack on America," Sellers said. "They think it’s patriotic to boo people who are asking for human rights."

The said campaign officials told them they understand freedom of speech, but said the rally was a private event, and they wanted to keep things peaceful.

First Coast News asked campaign officials several times for any information about the incident and have not heard back.

Guest, Cook and Sellers said the group was organized by someone who has been very vocal about the Black Lives Matter Movement on the First Coast. They think someone recognized him, and alerted security. They said security said it was their outfits, Trump and American flags tied around their necks, and Trump and a heart drawn on their bodies, that gave them away, though.

“He [the security guard] was like, 'do you know how many of these I’ve been to? I almost caught you when you were going through security pat down with the markers on your legs,'" Sellers said.

They said they planned to silently reveal Black Lives Matter shirts underneath their Trump shirts when Trump got there, but did it when they were escorted out instead.

Two others from the group got kicked out during Trump's speech. The crowd booed them as well as they walked out.

A few more people are escorted out as the crowd boos. The woman in red is wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt. pic.twitter.com/zSuqOD50m6 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) September 25, 2020

"They have no voice," Trump said as the two were escorted out.

"They’re screaming at the top of their lungs but their lungs are very small ... One very young girl, she’s a girl, am I allowed to say girl? She looks like she’s about 16 years old how they hell does that happen," Trump asked the crowd about one of the protestors.

The group said they were concerned about their health and their family members' health going to the largely mask-less not socially distant rally. They said they felt like, however, they needed to go because it's an important issue and they wore masks.