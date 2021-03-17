Interim sheriff projected to win Ware County special election after unofficial count

The results still have to be certified, but as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, James had brought in 3,971 votes to fellow Republican candidate Chris Tatum's 1,340.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — In a special election Tuesday, Ware County voters chose interim Sheriff J. Carl James to fill the vacancy left behind by former Sheriff Randy Royal's death in January.

The results still have to be certified, but as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, James had brought in 3,971 votes to fellow Republican candidate Chris Tatum's 1,340, according to the Ware County Board of Elections website.

James shared a message of gratitude on his campaign's Facebook page:

"With a heart full of gratitude, a simple THANK YOU sounds so insufficient. In just 7 short weeks, you all helped me mount a campaign effort that I never dreamed was possible.

This WIN tonight is due to the collective efforts of all you who gave so much of your time, effort, and financial support to make it happen. I could never have done it without you all.

While I may not ever be able to repay each of you personally, I pledge to serve and represent all the citizens of Ware County in a way that honors the confidence you have placed in me.

I want to also give thanks and praise to my Lord for His grace, strength, and favor throughout this season of my life. I will continue to look to Him for the wisdom I need to lead as Sheriff.

THANK YOU AGAIN!! It is my honor and privilege to be your duly elected Sheriff! May God richly bless you all!!

Sincerely,

Sheriff Carl James"

In a message on Facebook, Tatum thanked everyone who supported his campaign and wished James good luck.