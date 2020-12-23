x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Elections

Important early voting dates for Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections

The Jan. 5 runoff ballot features two U.S. Senates races: David Purdue (R) vs. John Ossoff (D) and Kelly Loeffler (R) vs. Raphael Warnock (D).

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The balance of the U.S. Senate is at stake in early January when voters in Georgia will cast the ballot in two runoff elections to determine the state's senators.

The ballot features two U.S. Senates races: David Purdue (R) vs. John Ossoff (D) and Kelly Loeffler (R) vs. Raphael Warnock (D).

Below are the dates and polling locations for the counties covered by First Coast News. The general election will be on Jan. 5.

Brantley County

Polling Place: Brantley County Elections
10305 North Main Street
Nahunta, GA 31553

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Camden County 

Polling Place: Camden County Annex
107 North Gross Road
Kingsland, GA 31548

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 22: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Dec. 30: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Charlton County

Polling Place: Election Office
1520 Third Street
Folkston, GA 31537

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 22: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Glynn County

Polling Place: Ballard
30 Nimitz Drive
Bruinswick, GA 31520

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polling Place: Board of Elections Office Park Building
1815 Gloucester Street
Brunswick, GA 31520

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polling Place: SSI Advanced Voting/Fire Station #2
1929 Demere Road
St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pierce County

Polling Place: Courthouse Annex
312 Nichols Street
Blackshear, GA 31516

Early Voting Dates: 

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ware County

Polling Place: Board of Elections and Registration
408 Tebeau Street
Waycross, GA 31501

Early Voting Dates: 

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 30 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 31: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

    

Related Articles