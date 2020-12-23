Important early voting dates for Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections

The Jan. 5 runoff ballot features two U.S. Senates races: David Purdue (R) vs. John Ossoff (D) and Kelly Loeffler (R) vs. Raphael Warnock (D).

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The balance of the U.S. Senate is at stake in early January when voters in Georgia will cast the ballot in two runoff elections to determine the state's senators.

The ballot features two U.S. Senates races: David Purdue (R) vs. John Ossoff (D) and Kelly Loeffler (R) vs. Raphael Warnock (D).

Below are the dates and polling locations for the counties covered by First Coast News. The general election will be on Jan. 5.

Brantley County

Polling Place: Brantley County Elections

10305 North Main Street

Nahunta, GA 31553

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.





Camden County

Polling Place: Camden County Annex

107 North Gross Road

Kingsland, GA 31548

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 22: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 - Dec. 30: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.





Charlton County

Polling Place: Election Office

1520 Third Street

Folkston, GA 31537

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 22: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Dec. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Glynn County

Polling Place: Ballard

30 Nimitz Drive

Bruinswick, GA 31520

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polling Place: Board of Elections Office Park Building

1815 Gloucester Street

Brunswick, GA 31520

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polling Place: SSI Advanced Voting/Fire Station #2

1929 Demere Road

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Early Voting Dates

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pierce County

Polling Place: Courthouse Annex

312 Nichols Street

Blackshear, GA 31516

Early Voting Dates:

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Dec. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ware County

Polling Place: Board of Elections and Registration

408 Tebeau Street

Waycross, GA 31501

Early Voting Dates:

Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 - Dec. 30 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.