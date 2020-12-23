Important early voting dates for Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The balance of the U.S. Senate is at stake in early January when voters in Georgia will cast the ballot in two runoff elections to determine the state's senators.
The ballot features two U.S. Senates races: David Purdue (R) vs. John Ossoff (D) and Kelly Loeffler (R) vs. Raphael Warnock (D).
Below are the dates and polling locations for the counties covered by First Coast News. The general election will be on Jan. 5.
Brantley County
Polling Place: Brantley County Elections
10305 North Main Street
Nahunta, GA 31553
Early Voting Dates
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Camden County
Polling Place: Camden County Annex
107 North Gross Road
Kingsland, GA 31548
Early Voting Dates
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 22: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Dec. 30: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Charlton County
Polling Place: Election Office
1520 Third Street
Folkston, GA 31537
Early Voting Dates
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 22: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Glynn County
Polling Place: Ballard
30 Nimitz Drive
Bruinswick, GA 31520
Early Voting Dates
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Polling Place: Board of Elections Office Park Building
1815 Gloucester Street
Brunswick, GA 31520
Early Voting Dates
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Polling Place: SSI Advanced Voting/Fire Station #2
1929 Demere Road
St. Simons Island, GA 31522
Early Voting Dates
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 31: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pierce County
Polling Place: Courthouse Annex
312 Nichols Street
Blackshear, GA 31516
Early Voting Dates:
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Ware County
Polling Place: Board of Elections and Registration
408 Tebeau Street
Waycross, GA 31501
Early Voting Dates:
Dec. 14 - Dec. 18: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 21 - Dec. 23: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Dec. 30 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dec. 31: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.