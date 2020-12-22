Glynn County elections board to discuss residency challenge of registered voters

An emergency hearing will be held Tuesday to discuss the voting eligibility of hundreds of Georgia voters.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — An emergency hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Glynn County to discuss the claims of voter registration issues brought forth by a conservative voting rights organization.

A Texas-based group True The Vote says it submitted challenges in Georgia’s 159 counties impacting thousands of voters, including some in Southeast Georgia.

According to a press release, the group says they “assisted concerned Georgia voters in taking a stand for the sanctity of every legal vote,” Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder and president of True the Vote said.

The Glynn County Board of Elections tells First Coast News the challenge claims registered voters on the books filed national change of address notices with the U.S. Postal Service, meaning they moved out of the county or out of state ahead of Georgia’s runoff election in January.

The challenge affects 262 voters in Glynn County, according to the elections board.

The elections board also says former Georgia state representative Jeff Jones from St. Simons Island joined the challenge.

A board spokesperson says if the challenges are accepted, there could be possible legal action filed against Glynn County by the NAACP and ACLU.

Similar issues have been discussed in Cobb County and Muscogee County.

The elections board in Cobb County rejected True the Vote’s challenges but Muscogee County’s board found “probable cause” for the complaints.

Accepting the challenges would prevent voters from participating in a pivotal run-off election for Georgia’s two US Senate seats, the board says.

The emergency will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Glynn County Courthouse on the second floor in the county commission chambers.