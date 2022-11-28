Black voters come out strong on first weekend of Georgia Senate runoff early voting

According to state data that was updated just before 1 a.m. on Monday, there have been 181,711 votes cast so far through the weekend.

ATLANTA — Georgians went to the polls in big numbers over the weekend, as early voting kicked off in the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker - with Black voters and the youth vote coming in particularly strong.

According to state data that was updated just before 1 a.m. on Monday, there have been 181,711 votes cast so far through the weekend, with the vast majority of those (more than 166,000) cast in person.

Among those votes, the youngest demographic - those aged 18-24 - accounted for some of the largest turnout.

More than 18,000 voters in that age range went to the polls, about 10% of all the early votes so far. That's a strong uptick from their proportion of votes in the Nov. 8 election - which was about 6%.

The largest age group was 55-60, with 12.6% of the weekend's turnout - slightly up from their rate in November of 10.4%. In the general election, 60-65 had the most votes, and they were second-most over the weekend.

Black voters were by far the largest racial demographic group - with 84,218 votes constituting about half (46.3%) of all turnout. In November, Black voters made up 26.2% of the turnout.

White voters were 37.9% of the turnout over the weekend, according to state data, compared with 59.5% in November.

The weekend total of 181,711 represents just a fraction (about 4.6%) of the vote total in the Nov. 8 general election (more than 3.9 million total votes). In the 2021 runoffs, the "return rate" between general election and runoff votes was 92.7% in the race between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue, and 91.3% in the race between Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler.

If this year's return rate were to approach those levels, that would mean in the range of 3.5 million Georgians can still be expected to cast a ballot either in early voting or on Dec. 6, the day of the runoff.