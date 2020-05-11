Live Updates | Georgia officials say vote count continues

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

ATLANTA — The count continues, and an outcome that many experts predicted could take a number of days to be determined is still in the balance after Election Night has come and gone.

Due to an unprecedented wave of early voting across the country, the day-of voting process appeared to go smoothly in most states. But Georgia’s count has not yet finished, with ballots still being processed in several counties including Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cobb for a variety of reasons.

LIVE UPDATES

5:30 a.m. | 4400 absentee ballots received on Election Day still need to be tallied in Gwinnett as well as around 1,000 provisional ballots. Votes from the early voting site that had a corrupt data card also need to be re-scanned.

4:50 a.m. | Fulton County says election workers have scanned and processed 134,904 absentee ballots. There are 7,596 left to be counted. That’s about 2,500 ballots processed and counted in just the last hour.

4:20 a.m. | Just after midnight, DeKalb Co announced they have finished counting. The results will be certified by next Friday, Nov 13th. The majority of their votes are from early voting. Besides Clayton Co, this is the most democratic county in the state. Biden is up 83% to Trump's 16%.

3:50 a.m. | Fulton County tells 11Alive they're processing about 3,000 votes per hour. Lawyers from both the Democratic and Republican parties are here to check any issues detected with a ballot.

3:30 a.m. | Richard Barron, Fulton County elections director, says there are 10k absentee ballots left to process.