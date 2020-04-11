Live updates | Georgia results still unfolding

Our team of journalists are going around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

ATLANTA — The count continues, and an outcome that many experts predicted could possibly take a number of days to become clear is, indeed, still in the balance after Election Night has come and gone.

After an unprecedented wave of early voting across the country, people headed to the polls on Election Day to complete America's voting marathon. Because of those early numbers, the voting process itself appeared to go smoothly in most states.

Outside of some isolated trouble spots, including a breakdown in Spalding County, Georgia largely avoided the headaches and miscues that have characterized some recent, rancorous voting days.

But that orderly vote has now given way to what is increasingly shaping up to be a disorderly counting process.

Georgia's count has not yet finished, after Fulton County's count was delayed due to a pipe bursting over the room storing ballots - none were damaged - at State Farm Arena, and with Gwinnett County reporting that some number of absentee ballots may need to be reviewed, because of how they were marked by hand and how that affected their scanning. Cobb County still has 16,000 uncounted votes, they say, and DeKalb County also is set to finish counting absentee ballots from several drop boxes this morning.

Other key states - among them the big Midwestern prizes of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - remain up in the air, as well.

With results too close to call, President Trump declared victory in spite of the uncertainty, while Joe Biden has stressed patience with the ongoing counts.

LIVE UPDATES

11:20 a.m. | 11Alive's Maura Sirianni reports Fulton County has 67,000 absentee ballots left to count as of 11:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m. | NBC reports the U.S. Postal Service processing rate for Atlanta yesterday was 82%, among a number of areas in battleground states where the that rate was down for normal figures. According to NBC, the average processing rate is usually 95%.

By Georgia policy, no mail-in ballots were accepted after polls closed last night at 7 p.m.

11:10 a.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley reports DeKalb County's count on remaining absentee and provisional ballots is underway. Elections Director Erica Hamilton did not have an exact number for how many remain to be counted, but they expect to be done by the end of the day.

11:05 a.m. | Remember, Raffensperger also has a press conference coming up in about 25 minutes.

10:58 a.m. | Raffensperger also affirms count will be finished today. Cobb County, at least, has left open the possibility they may not complete counting outstanding ballots until early tomorrow.

10:55 a.m. | On TODAY Show, Sec. Raffensperger says there's "about 2% left to go" of votes to be counted.

Also says, "I don't think they'll change any of the outcomes."

10:25 a.m. | Cobb County now saying they have about 15,000 votes to count, with an estimated time of completing it for late tonight or early tomorrow.

The elections results page may say Cobb County has “Precincts Reporting 100%,” but that represents election day voting precincts. Cobb workers are still processing absentee ballots, with some 15,000 left to count. Est time late Weds/early Thurs. pic.twitter.com/WOr0QtstGo — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) November 4, 2020

10:00 a.m. | With the vote count here obviously being of the highest importance today, we're looking ahead to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's press conference at 11:30 a.m. We'll be streaming it here and on our YouTube channel.

9:50 a.m. | The secretary of state's official count now shows President Trump up by about 102,000 votes, 50.47% to Joe Biden's 48.31%. We know there are vote counting processes to be completed at least in Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

The Associated Press estimates about 6% of Georgia's vote remains to be counted.

9:13 a.m. | To recap the outstanding absentee ballots that need to be counted: 11Alive's Maura Sirianni just reported 16,000 need to be counted in Cobb County, Jerry Carnes reported this morning there are about 30,000 that need to be counted in Fulton County and Joe Ripley reported there is an unspecified amount that still need to be counted out of several DeKalb County drop boxes.

There also remains the issue of some ballots needing review due to a scanning issue in Gwinnett County, though officials believe the vast majority won't need it out of a batch of up to 60,000 that need to be sorted through for potential review.

9:10 a.m. | 11Alive's Maura Sirianni reports Cobb County still has 16,000 absentee ballots to count, which they expect to complete today.

Elections officials in Cobb County tell me 16,000 absentee ballots still need to be counted. That process should be completed today @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/fATvVdV3xG — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) November 4, 2020

9:05 a.m. | Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux just gave some remarks in a Facebook live. She holds a lead of over 8,000 votes against Republican Dr. Rich McCormick in the Georgia 7th District race and is declaring victory, though the race has not yet been called.

8:50 a.m. | Also highly noteworthy: The Brunswick circuit district attorney who was sharply criticized for her initial handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case, Jackie Johnson, was beaten by an independent candidate, Keith Higgins.

8:15 a.m. | If you're waking up, just to recap: The secretary of state's office is reporting President Trump has a lead of about 117,000 votes with a number of outstanding votes still to be counted in Fulton and DeKalb. The race is too close to call.

Sen. David Perdue leads Jon Ossoff, and in the other Georgia Senate race, Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in a January runoff.

In the House, Rep. Lucy McBath is projected to have held her seat in Georgia's 6th District, while Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux has a narrow lead in the other bellwether 7th District race against Republican Dr. Rich McCormick. Bourdeaux lost the 2018 race for the seat by less than half a percent.

We'll also have at least two new U.S. representatives out of Georgia, with Republicans easily winning north Georgia seats that were being vacated by their current congressmen. In the 9th District, Andrew Clyde will replace Rep. Doug Collins, who vacated his seat for a losing Senate bid, and Marjorie Taylor Greene will replace the retiring Tom Graves in the 14th District.

7:45 a.m. | Interested in how some of the local races played out around Atlanta? The biggest news might be the defeat of Republican incumbents in key Cobb County positions: District Attorney Joyette Holmes, Sheriff Neil Warren and County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce all appear to have lost to Democratic challengers.

Democrat Flynn Broady Jr. would become the next DA, Democrat Craig Owens would be the next sheriff, and Democrat Lisa Cupid would be the next county commission chair if current results hold.

In a major shift, Gwinnett County DA Danny Porter lost to Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson and the county also looks like it has just barely - by fewer than 200 votes - rejected a 30-year 1% sales tax increase to expand public transit.

And if you're into earlier Sunday alcohol sales, votes to allow them at 11 a.m. in East Point and Clayton County appear headed for wins.

7:15 a.m. | If you're interested in a general recap of where things stand with everything in Georgia from the presidential race to the Senate races down to some county-level races, we've published this helpful story: Where things stand after Election Night in Georgia

6:30 a.m. | Another thing that needs clarification right now is a discrepancy on the secretary of state's official results site. It says two counties are still not fully counted - Fulton and DeKalb - but DeKalb's precinct level data indicate all precincts have in fact completely reported.

11Alive's Joe Ripley reports votes from several drop boxes in the county haven't yet been counted. That count is to resume at 11 a.m. today.

Dekalb County still has thousands of absentee ballots to count. But that won’t continue until 11 this morning #Election2020 #gapol #11Alive pic.twitter.com/JUCqVq8LJD — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 4, 2020

6:15 a.m. | Regarding Fulton County's outstanding vote, 11Alive's Jerry Carnes reports this morning that about 30,000 absentee ballots need to still be counted.

Fulton County tells us all but a handful of in-person votes have been uploaded. 30,000 absentee ballots still have to be counted. #MorningRushATL https://t.co/8uFkCi0bXZ — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) November 4, 2020

5:45 a.m. | Here's where things currently stand in Georgia: The secretary of state's official count lists all but two counties - Fulton and DeKalb - as completed. In those two counties, it says 16 precincts have not yet fully reported their results. On the current count, President Trump leads Joe Biden by about 117,000 votes.

It's not fully clear how many votes might still be outstanding in those precincts.

Meanwhile, in Gwinnett, officials said some absentee ballots will need to be reviewed after a software error with the scanning system. While the malfunction impacted more than 60,000 ballots, officials say the vast majority will not need to be reviewed.