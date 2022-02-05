Georgia primary election guide | What are the races, who are the candidates?

Peach State voters carry a lot of responsibility with them to the polls in 2022.

ATLANTA — Early voting began this week for Georgia's 2022 primary elections. Primary Day is May 24, and these races will determine who appears on the ballot this November.

Georgia is now a pivotal swing state - maybe the most important bellwether in the country, in some respects.

As such, Peach State voters carry a lot of responsibility with them to the polls - from the U.S. Senate to the Georgia governor's mansion, we'll be voting on races that the rest of the nation is watching.

Here, we'll provide a basic overview of the races Georgians are voting on and who the candidates are in those races:

Republican primary

Gov. Brian Kemp - The sitting governor is running for reelection, touting his record on the economy and championing conservative causes such as the state's "heartbeat" abortion bill and a bill banning "divisive concepts" such as Critical Race Theory in schools.

- The sitting governor is running for reelection, touting his record on the economy and championing conservative causes such as the state's "heartbeat" abortion bill and a bill banning "divisive concepts" such as Critical Race Theory in schools. Former Sen. David Perdue - The former senator is backed by former President Donald Trump as a challenger to Kemp, on the platform that Kemp has conceded too much to liberal interests as governor.

- The former senator is backed by former President Donald Trump as a challenger to Kemp, on the platform that Kemp has conceded too much to liberal interests as governor. Kandiss Taylor - From Appling County in south Georgia, Taylor is running as a cultural conservative on themes such as "Jesus, Guns and Babies."

- From Appling County in south Georgia, Taylor is running as a cultural conservative on themes such as "Jesus, Guns and Babies." Catherine Davis - Her campaign describes her as a "seasoned human resources professional and skilled program manager" who promotes "religious freedom, medical freedom, life, and school choice" among her priorities.

- Her campaign describes her as a "seasoned human resources professional and skilled program manager" who promotes "religious freedom, medical freedom, life, and school choice" among her priorities. Tom Williams - A native of Wilkinson County who describes himself as a "true political outsider," having never held public office. He is running on conservative interests regarding topics such as election laws, vaccine mandates, and transgender student athletes.

Democratic primary

Stacey Abrams - Abrams was the 2018 Georgia Democratic nominee for governor and has built a high profile in Democratic politics for her work focused on voting rights. She is running unopposed in the primary.

Republican primary

Herschel Walker - The UGA football legend is backed by former President Trump and is running as a cultural conservative who prioritizes "putting Georgia and Georgians first."

- The UGA football legend is backed by former President Trump and is running as a cultural conservative who prioritizes "putting Georgia and Georgians first." Gary Black - He is the current Georgia agriculture commissioner and has held that office for more than a decade.

- He is the current Georgia agriculture commissioner and has held that office for more than a decade. Latham Saddler - A former Navy SEAL and official in the National Security Council during the Trump administration.

- A former Navy SEAL and official in the National Security Council during the Trump administration. Kelvin King - A Cobb County businessman and Air Force veteran who also played college football, for the Air Force Academy.

- A Cobb County businessman and Air Force veteran who also played college football, for the Air Force Academy. Josh Clark - A former Georgia state representative and Christian conservative activist on abortion issues.

- A former Georgia state representative and Christian conservative activist on abortion issues. Jonathan McColumn - An Army veteran who reached the rank of brigadier general and an ordained minister.

Democratic primary

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock - The incumbent Democratic senator from Georgia and pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King, Jr. preached who has emphasized healthcare in much of his efforts as a lawmaker.

- The incumbent Democratic senator from Georgia and pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King, Jr. preached who has emphasized healthcare in much of his efforts as a lawmaker. Tamara Johnson-Shealey - A business owner and beauty industry advocate who is prioritizing "economic, social and environmental justice."

Republican primary

Georgia Sen. Butch Miller - The outgoing president pro tempore of the Georgia Senate running as a small business supporting conservative.

- The outgoing president pro tempore of the Georgia Senate running as a small business supporting conservative. Georgia Sen. Burt Jones - A state senator since 2013 and former UGA football player running as a pro-Trump conservative, who has the former president's endorsement.

- A state senator since 2013 and former UGA football player running as a pro-Trump conservative, who has the former president's endorsement. Mack McGregor - A former U.S. Marine who emphasizes Second Amendment advocacy.

- A former U.S. Marine who emphasizes Second Amendment advocacy. Jeanne Seaver - A conservative activist, nonprofit founder and businesswoman who was an organizer for the 2016 Trump campaign in Georgia.

Democratic primary

Former Rep. Kwanza Hall - Served briefly as John Lewis' temporary successor in the U.S. House and has been a member of the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Board of Education.

- Served briefly as John Lewis' temporary successor in the U.S. House and has been a member of the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Board of Education. Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson - Member of the Georgia House since 2017, representing the 64th District. Also a Navy veteran and corporate/nonprofit executive.

- Member of the Georgia House since 2017, representing the 64th District. Also a Navy veteran and corporate/nonprofit executive. Tyrone Brooks Jr. - The son of former Georgia Rep. Tyrone Brooks Sr., an entrepreneur and corporate manager as well as a former official in the City of Atlanta Office of Resilience.

- The son of former Georgia Rep. Tyrone Brooks Sr., an entrepreneur and corporate manager as well as a former official in the City of Atlanta Office of Resilience. Georgia Rep. Renitta Shannon - Member of the Georgia House since 2017, representing the 84th District. She emphasizes her credentials as a progressive activist and is endorsed by the Working Families Party and several other progressive groups.

- Member of the Georgia House since 2017, representing the 84th District. She emphasizes her credentials as a progressive activist and is endorsed by the Working Families Party and several other progressive groups. Charlie Bailey - An attorney who was the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Georgia in 2018, he is endorsed by several significant state Democratic figures, including former Gov. Roy Barnes.

- An attorney who was the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Georgia in 2018, he is endorsed by several significant state Democratic figures, including former Gov. Roy Barnes. Tony Brown - A former candidate for sheriff in Henry County. Does not appear to have a campaign website.

- A former candidate for sheriff in Henry County. Does not appear to have a campaign website. Jason Hayes - A practicing physician and former state House candidate with past experience in public health.

- A practicing physician and former state House candidate with past experience in public health. Georgia Rep. Erick Allen - Member of the Georgia House since 2019, representing the 40th District. His career history is in consulting.

- Member of the Georgia House since 2019, representing the 40th District. His career history is in consulting. Rashid Malik - An economist and entrepreneur who immigrated to America from Bangladesh in 1979.

Republican primary

Sec. Brad Raffensperger - Georgia's current secretary of state, who defended the legitimacy of the 2020 election results and has backed the state's since-passed voter law, calling it a measure that will enhance confidence in the state's elections.

- Georgia's current secretary of state, who defended the legitimacy of the 2020 election results and has backed the state's since-passed voter law, calling it a measure that will enhance confidence in the state's elections. Rep. Jody Hice - Current U.S. congressman who was harshly critical of the 2020 election, a vocally pro-Trump lawmaker who has advanced narratives that the election was manipulated.

- Current U.S. congressman who was harshly critical of the 2020 election, a vocally pro-Trump lawmaker who has advanced narratives that the election was manipulated. T.J. Hudson - A longtime Treutlen County probate and magistrate judge and current county elections superintendent as well as county manager.

- A longtime Treutlen County probate and magistrate judge and current county elections superintendent as well as county manager. David Belle Isle - The former mayor of Alpharetta who was in the runoff against Raffensperger in the 2018 Republican primary race for secretary of state.

Democratic primary

Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen - A leading state Democrat and current Georgia representative of the 89th District. She has previous work in public schools and is endorsed by a range of Georgia Democrats and liberal organizations.

- A leading state Democrat and current Georgia representative of the 89th District. She has previous work in public schools and is endorsed by a range of Georgia Democrats and liberal organizations. Michael Owens - A Marine veteran, cybersecurity expert and former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman who is endorsed by former Gov. Barnes.

- A Marine veteran, cybersecurity expert and former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman who is endorsed by former Gov. Barnes. Dee Hawkins-Haigler - A former state representative and chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

- A former state representative and chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus. John Eaves - A community advocate and former Fulton County commissioner.

- A community advocate and former Fulton County commissioner. Floyd Griffin - Retired Army colonel, former Georgia state senator and former mayor of Milledgeville.

Attorney General

Republican primary

AG Chris Carr - The current attorney general of Georgia, who has largely made anti-trafficking and anti-gang efforts his focus in office.

- The current attorney general of Georgia, who has largely made anti-trafficking and anti-gang efforts his focus in office. John Gordon - A former Bibb County prosecutor and current private practice lawyer who says he will prioritize election integrity.

Democratic primary

Georgia Sen. Jen Jordan - The current state senator for the 6th District, she is a longtime private practice lawyer who once clerked in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Georgia.

- The current state senator for the 6th District, she is a longtime private practice lawyer who once clerked in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Georgia. Christian Wise Smith - A Fulton County prosecutor who has previously ran for Fulton County District Attorney.

Agriculture Commissioner

Republican primary

Georgia Sen. Tyler Harper - A state senator for the 7th District since 2013, he is a farmer and small businessman running unopposed in the Republican primary to succeed Gary Black.

Democratic primary

Georgia Rep. Winfred Dukes - Member of the Georgia House since 1997, representing the 154th District. He is a food industry executive and consultant.

- Member of the Georgia House since 1997, representing the 154th District. He is a food industry executive and consultant. Nakita Hemingway - A cut-flower farmer and entrepreneur and former Georgia House candidate.

- A cut-flower farmer and entrepreneur and former Georgia House candidate. Fred Swann - An entrepreneur and small business owner who was the Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner in 2018.

Insurance Commissioner

Republican primary

John King - The current Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner, appointed by Gov. Kemp in 2019 after Jim Beck's corruption conviction. His previous background is as a U.S. Army major general.

- The current Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner, appointed by Gov. Kemp in 2019 after Jim Beck's corruption conviction. His previous background is as a U.S. Army major general. Ben Cowart - Does not appear to have a campaign website.

- Does not appear to have a campaign website. Patrick Witt - A former official in the Office of Personnel Management during the Trump administration and a member of Trump's legal team in Georgia during the 2020 election, who has the endorsement of the former president.

Democratic primary

Raphael Baker - A business owner and insurance industry veteran.

- A business owner and insurance industry veteran. Janice Laws Robinson - The founder of an insurance firm and insurance industry veteran who was the Democratic nominee for insurance commissioner in 2018.

- The founder of an insurance firm and insurance industry veteran who was the Democratic nominee for insurance commissioner in 2018. Georgia Rep. Matthew Wilson - A member of the Georgia House since 2019, representing the 80th District. He is an attorney and consumer rights advocate.

State School Superintendent

Republican primary

Richard Woods - The current Georgia State School Superintendent, Woods has championed teacher raises as well as backed conservative causes such as a Parents' Bill of Rights and ending mask mandates in classrooms.

- The current Georgia State School Superintendent, Woods has championed teacher raises as well as backed conservative causes such as a Parents' Bill of Rights and ending mask mandates in classrooms. John Barge - Was Georgia's State School Superintendent from 2011-2015, leaving office to run for governor in 2014.

Democratic primary

Currey Hitchens - A legal advocate who has most recently been with the Kinship Care Project at the Atlanta Legal Aid Society.

- A legal advocate who has most recently been with the Kinship Care Project at the Atlanta Legal Aid Society. Dr. Jaha Howard - A pediatric dentist who has been a member of the Cobb County Board of Education since 2019.

- A pediatric dentist who has been a member of the Cobb County Board of Education since 2019. James Morrow Jr. - A teacher of 25 years and the Atlanta regional director of the Association of Professional Educators.

- A teacher of 25 years and the Atlanta regional director of the Association of Professional Educators. Alisha Thomas Searcy - A former Georgia House representative and superintendent of an all-girls' school network in metro Atlanta.

Labor Commissioner

Republican primary

Kartik Bhatt - A property manager and former animal control officer in the Cobb County Department of Public Safety who immigrated from India in 2001.

- A property manager and former animal control officer in the Cobb County Department of Public Safety who immigrated from India in 2001. Mike Coan - The former deputy commissioner in the Department of Labor, who left the post to run for this office, and a former Georgia House representative.

- The former deputy commissioner in the Department of Labor, who left the post to run for this office, and a former Georgia House representative. Georgia Sen. Bruce Thompson - The state senator representing the 14th District since 2013. He served in the Army National Guard and is an entrepreneur.

Democratic primary

Georgia Rep. William "Will" Boddie Jr. - An attorney and member of the Georgia House, representing the 62nd District since 2017, and the Democratic Party's House Minority Whip from 2019-21.

- An attorney and member of the Georgia House, representing the 62nd District since 2017, and the Democratic Party's House Minority Whip from 2019-21. Thomas Dean - Does not appear to have a campaign website.

- Does not appear to have a campaign website. Nicole Horn - A business owner and executive who is endorsed by labor groups including the SEIU. (Disclosure: Nicole once was a reporter at 11Alive's sister station in Macon, WMAZ).

- A business owner and executive who is endorsed by labor groups including the SEIU. (Disclosure: Nicole once was a reporter at 11Alive's sister station in Macon, WMAZ). Georgia Sen. Lester G. Jackson III - The state senator representing the 2nd District since 2009. He is a Navy veteran and small business owner.

- The state senator representing the 2nd District since 2009. He is a Navy veteran and small business owner. Nadia Surrency - The CEO of an HR management and consultancy firm.

Other races

Public Service Commissioner District 2

Republican primary candidate: Incumbent Tim Echols (unopposed)

Democratic primary candidates: Patty Durand, Russell Edwards

Public Service Commissioner District 3

Republican primary candidate: Incumbent Fitz Johnson (unopposed)

Democratic primary candidates: Shelia Edwards, Chandra Farley, Missy Moore

Georgia Supreme Court

Justice Verda M. Colvin : Appointed to the Court in July 2021 by Gov. Kemp. She was previously on the Court of Appeals, also by appointment from Kemp, and before that a superior court judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit.

: Appointed to the Court in July 2021 by Gov. Kemp. She was previously on the Court of Appeals, also by appointment from Kemp, and before that a superior court judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit. Veronica Brinson: She is a private practice attorney in Macon and was previously a lower court judge in Bibb County.

Justice Shawn Ellen LaGrua and Justice Carla McMillian are running for reelection unopposed.

Georgia Court of Appeals