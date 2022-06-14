A number of races from the May primaries have gone to a runoff in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Early voting has begun for Georgia's primary runoff election, with the official election day being Tuesday, June 21.

Republicans managed to settle most of their state races back in May, leaving only four House district races on the board. Meanwhile, Democrats only have two state district races to wrap up, but four major statewide races.

It's important to note that not everyone will be able to vote in the runoff races though.

Those who voted on Republican ballots back in May will not be able to vote in the remaining Democrat races, and vice versa for those who chose a Democrat ballot weeks ago.

If you chose not to vote in the initial primary, you still can vote in the runoff for whichever party you choose. Just be sure you were registered before the May deadline.

Here's a look at the candidates:

Lieutenant Governor (D)

Former Rep. Kwanza Hall - Served briefly as John Lewis' temporary successor in the U.S. House and has been a member of the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Board of Education.

- Served briefly as John Lewis' temporary successor in the U.S. House and has been a member of the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Board of Education. Charlie Bailey - An attorney who was the Democratic nominee for attorney general in Georgia in 2018, he is endorsed by several significant state Democratic figures, including former Gov. Roy Barnes.

Secretary of State (D)

Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen - A leading state Democrat and current Georgia representative of the 89th District. She has previous work in public schools and is endorsed by a range of Georgia Democrats and liberal organizations.

- A leading state Democrat and current Georgia representative of the 89th District. She has previous work in public schools and is endorsed by a range of Georgia Democrats and liberal organizations. Dee Hawkins-Haigler - A former state representative and chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

Insurance Commissioner (D)

Raphael Baker - A business owner and insurance industry veteran.

- A business owner and insurance industry veteran. Janice Laws Robinson - The founder of an insurance firm and insurance industry veteran who was the Democratic nominee for insurance commissioner in 2018.

Labor Commissioner (D)

Georgia Rep. William "Will" Boddie Jr. - An attorney and member of the Georgia House, representing the 62nd District since 2017, and the Democratic Party's House Minority Whip from 2019-21.

- An attorney and member of the Georgia House, representing the 62nd District since 2017, and the Democratic Party's House Minority Whip from 2019-21. Nicole Horn - A business owner and executive who is endorsed by labor groups including the SEIU. (Disclosure: Nicole once was a reporter at 11Alive's sister station in Macon, WMAZ).

Additional House Races

Among House races, the two that will be the most closely-watched are the Republican runoffs for District 10 and District 6.

District 10 is a Republican stronghold that covers mainly rural parts of east Georgia between Atlanta and Augusta. It was represented by outgoing Rep. Jody Hice, who left the seat to run for state office. It features trucking executive Mike Collins, who led initial voting, against Vernon Jones - a former Democratic state lawmaker who switched parties and became a big backer of former President Donald Trump. He has Trump's endorsement.

In District 6, it will be another Trump-endorsed candidate, Jake Evans, and the 2020 GOP nominee in this race who went on to lose to Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dr. Rich McCormick.

The district was re-drawn to heavily favor Republicans. Evans is an attorney who was once the chair of the Georgia state ethics commission, and whose father was an ambassador during the Trump administration. McCormick is a former Marine and ER doctor who got more than 40% of the vote on Primary Day.

U.S. House District 1:

Democrat

U.S. House District 10:

Democrat

Republican

U.S. House District 2:

Republican

U.S. House District 6:

Republican

U.S. House District 7: