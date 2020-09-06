Georgia election results

ATLANTA — Voting in Georgia brought long lines and delays for many in metro Atlanta. The Georgia primary was moved to June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of Georgia voters requested absentee ballots, many for the first time. Some of those never arrived, however most ballots did. 11Alive News is your source for Election Day stories, fact-checking and results. Check back to this page as the results come in. Results were delayed because some precincts stayed open past 7 p.m.